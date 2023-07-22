Astros take on the Athletics following Tucker’s 3-home run game

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut

Astros take on the Athletics following Tucker’s 3-home run game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Houston Astros (55-43, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (27-73, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-1, 4.39 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (1-2, 5.48 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

Other news
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, right, watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Kyle Tucker hits 3 HRs and drives in 4 runs as the Astros beat the Athletics 6-4
Kyle Tucker hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career and drove in four runs, Alex Bregman also went deep and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4.
Houston Astros pitcher J.P. France throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Rookie France shuts down A’s and Tucker delivers go-ahead two-run double as Astros win 3-1
Rookie J.P. France struck out five while pitching into the eighth inning for the first time this season to win his third straight decision, Kyle Tucker hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth, and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1.
Oakland Athletics pitcher Shintaro Fujinami throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
A’s trade right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to Orioles for minor league lefty Easton Lucas
The Oakland Athletics have traded right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles for minor league left-hander Easton Lucas.
Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong, left, prepares to tag out Oakland Athletics' JJ Bleday at home during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
A’s hit 3 two-run homers to beat the Red Sox 6-5
JJ Bleday, Cody Thomas and Jace Peterson each hit two-run home runs, and the Oakland Athletics won their second straight following an eight-game skid, beating the Boston Red Sox 6-5.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -198, Athletics +166; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the Oakland Athletics after Kyle Tucker hit three home runs on Friday in a 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Oakland has a 27-73 record overall and a 14-38 record at home. The Athletics have a 14-25 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Houston has a 55-43 record overall and a 30-21 record on the road. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .412.

Saturday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Astros hold an 8-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Tucker has a .303 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 24 doubles and 17 home runs. Chas McCormick is 14-for-33 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .234 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Astros: 6-4, .240 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brent Rooker: day-to-day (illness), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.