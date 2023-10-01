Angels take on the Athletics in series rubber match

Oakland Athletics (50-111, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-89, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (0-0); Angels: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -120, Athletics +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 37-43 record in home games and a 72-89 record overall. The Angels rank third in the AL with 228 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Oakland is 50-111 overall and 24-56 in road games. The Athletics have a 33-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Moustakas has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 49 RBI for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 11-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has 24 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .255 for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 9-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Aaron Loup: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Sandoval: 15-Day IL (oblique), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (hand), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyren Paris: 60-Day IL (thumb), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (oblique), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Seth Brown: day-to-day (oblique), Tony Kemp: day-to-day (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.