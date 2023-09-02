Athletics bring 1-0 series advantage over Angels into game 2

Los Angeles Angels (64-71, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (40-95, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (7-4, 4.38 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 110 strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (3-4, 4.15 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -129, Athletics +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels with a 1-0 series lead.

Oakland has gone 21-45 in home games and 40-95 overall. The Athletics are 27-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 64-71 record overall and a 32-38 record on the road. The Angels have gone 37-57 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams play Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Angels are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 17 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .244 for the Athletics. Ryan Noda is 10-for-34 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 22 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 65 RBI for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 17-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.40 ERA, even run differential

Angels: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Angels: Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Matt Thaiss: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.