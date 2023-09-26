Twins host the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (48-108, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (83-73, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (4-6, 4.29 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (7-6, 3.66 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Minnesota has an 83-73 record overall and a 45-33 record in home games. Twins hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Oakland has a 48-108 record overall and a 22-53 record on the road. The Athletics have a 30-84 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with a .243 batting average, and has 18 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 65 RBI. Zack Gelof is 11-for-35 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .212 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jovani Moran: 60-Day IL (forearm), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (foot), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm)

Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.