Twins take on the Athletics after Kepler’s 4-hit game

Oakland Athletics (48-110, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (85-73, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Medina (3-10, 5.64 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 179 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -276, Athletics +225; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Oakland Athletics after Max Kepler had four hits on Wednesday in a 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Minnesota is 47-33 at home and 85-73 overall. The Twins have hit 226 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

Oakland has a 48-110 record overall and a 22-55 record in road games. The Athletics have gone 28-18 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Twins are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kepler has 21 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Twins. Matt Wallner is 10-for-28 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 18 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 10-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .218 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jovani Moran: 60-Day IL (forearm), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (foot), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm)

Athletics: Tony Kemp: day-to-day (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (calf), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.