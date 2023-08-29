Rodriguez leads Mariners against the Athletics after 4-hit outing

Oakland Athletics (38-94, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (75-56, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (2-7, 6.05 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (10-8, 3.28 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -313, Athletics +249; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics after Julio Rodriguez had four hits against the Athletics on Monday.

Seattle has a 38-28 record at home and a 75-56 record overall. The Mariners are 55-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland is 18-49 on the road and 38-94 overall. The Athletics have a 26-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Mariners have an 8-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 25 home runs while slugging .473. Rodriguez is 28-for-47 with five home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has a .243 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 15 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs. Zack Gelof is 9-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 9-1, .327 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 47 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .196 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.