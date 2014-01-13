Ex-Leeds, Everton midfielder Bobby Collins dies

LONDON (AP) — Bobby Collins, the diminutive former Scotland midfielder who played for Celtic, Leeds and Everton during a 25-year career in which he won the English Footballer of the Year award, has died. He was 82.

Leeds and Everton released statements on their websites on Monday saying Collins died following a long battle with illness.

The Glasgow-born Collins spent the first nine years of his career at Celtic before joining Everton in 1958 for what was then a club-record fee. He moved to Leeds in 1962 and was instrumental in the club’s rise under manager Don Revie.

In 1965, he was voted the best player in English football.

Collins’ Leeds teammate, Eddie Gray, says “in my opinion Bobby Collins was probably the most influential player in the history of Leeds United.”