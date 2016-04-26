Ex-Baylor star QB Tom Muecke dead at 52

WACO, Texas (AP) — Former Baylor quarterback Tom Muecke (MIH'-kee), a two-time all-Southwest Conference star in the 1980s who went on to play seven seasons in the Canadian Football League, has died at the age of 52.

Baylor spokesman Nick Joos says Muecke died Saturday of an apparent heart attack at his home in the Houston suburb of Friendswood.

Muecke starred under coach Grant Teaff (TAFF) in 1982-85 and began alternating snaps with Cody Carlson in 1983. He then played seven seasons in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Calgary Stampeders and expansion Shreveport Pirates before finishing his football career as a non-active player with the NFL’s Houston Oilers. After retiring in 1994, he studied optometry and practiced it for the last 10 years of his life.

The Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame inducted Muecke in 2015.