FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Former Eagles LB Weber dies at 87

 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Charles “Chuck” Weber died on Sunday, the team said. He was 87.

A seven-year NFL veteran, Weber spent his final three seasons in Philadelphia (1959-61) where he played in 38 games and helped the Eagles win the 1960 NFL championship. He was second on the team with six interceptions in 1960.

Weber also played for the Cleveland Browns (1955-1956) and the Chicago Cardinals (1956-1958).

Weber also coached in the NFL for 21 years with the Boston Patriots (1964-67), San Diego Chargers (1968-69), Cincinnati Bengals (1970-75), St. Louis Cardinals (1976-77), Cleveland Browns (1978-79), Baltimore Colts (1980-81) and the San Diego Chargers (1982-85).

