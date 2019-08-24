FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: Koch’s twin: He was my best friend, despite suit

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the death of billionaire David Koch (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

Billionaire industrialist David H. Koch’s (kohk’s) twin brother is mourning the man he calls his best friend despite a billion-dollar business dispute decades ago.

Bill Koch said in a statement Friday that his twin was “an outstanding human” with “strong principles, great character and strength.”

Bill and Frederick Koch came out on the losing end of a 1980s power struggle with their brothers David and Charles over control of the board of Koch Industries, the company their father had co-founded.

Bill and Frederick sold their stake in Koch Industries in 1983, later unsuccessfully claiming in a lawsuit that they were cheated out of more than $1 billion.

Bill Koch says he and David reconciled their business differences 20 years ago.

___

1:25 p.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he was saddened to hear of the death of billionaire industrialist David H. Koch.

Pompeo said in a tweet Friday that Koch was “a compassionate philanthropist, successful businessman, and a proud American.”

David Koch and his brother Charles Koch were major donors to conservative causes and educational groups. David Koch died Friday at age 79.

The Koch brothers became best known for building a political network dubbed the “Kochtopus” for its far-reaching support of conservative and libertarian causes and candidates.

The brothers are lionized on the right but have been vilified by Democrats who see them as the embodiment of fat-cat capitalism and the corrupting role of corporate money in American politics.

___

9:45 a.m.

Billionaire conservative donor Charles Koch (kohk) is remembering his brother David Koch for “his giant personality and passion for life” and says he will be “greatly missed, but never forgotten.”

Charles Koch and David Koch together were major donors to conservative causes and educational groups. David Koch died Friday at age 79.

Charles Koch says his brother was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer 27 years ago but liked to say that “brilliant doctors, state-of-the-art medications and his own stubbornness kept the cancer at bay.” Charles Koch says his brother “was able to touch so many more lives as a result” in the ensuing years.

He says his brother got married, had three children and remained dedicated to Koch Industries, based in Wichita, Kansas.

The brothers each had an estimated net worth of $50.5 billion, tied in 11th place in 2019 on the Forbes 500 list of the nation’s richest men.

___

9:05 a.m.

Billionaire David Koch (kohk) has died at age 79. Koch was a major donor to conservative causes and educational groups.

His older brother, Charles Koch, said on Friday, “It is with a heavy heart that I now must inform you of David’s death.”

The Kochs were best known for a vast political network they built that became popularly known as the “Kochtopus” for its far-reaching tentacles in support of conservative causes.

The brothers founded the anti-tax, small government group Americans for Prosperity.

David Koch was an engineer trained at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He joined Wichita, Kansas-based Koch Industries in 1970 and served on its board. He was chief executive officer of Koch Chemical Technology Group, a Koch subsidiary.

Charles and David Koch each had an estimated net worth of $50.5 billion, tied in 11th place in 2019 on the Forbes 500 list of the nation’s richest men.