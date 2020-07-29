John McNamara, manager of ill-fated ’86 Red Sox, dies at 88

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

John McNamara, manager of ill-fated ’86 Red Sox, dies at 88

By JIMMY GOLEN
 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — John McNamara, who managed the Boston Red Sox to within one strike of a World Series victory in 1986 before an unprecedented collapse on the field extended the team’s championship drought into the new millennium, has died. He was 88.

McNamara died Tuesday at his home in Tennessee, his wife, Ellen, told The Associated Press. The death was unexpected and the cause was not yet known, she said.

A weak-hitting catcher who first signed with the St. Louis Cardinals but never made it past Triple-A, McNamara went on to win — and lose — more than 1,000 games while managing six major league teams. He took over in Boston, his fifth, in 1985 and guided the Red Sox to the AL pennant the next year.

Trying to end a title drought dating to 1918, Boston held a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven World Series against the New York Mets. The Red Sox went ahead 5-3 in the 10th inning of Game 6 at Shea Stadium before a tumultuous series of mistakes allowed the NL champions to tie the score and then win it when Mookie Wilson’s groundball rolled through first baseman Bill Buckner’s legs. The Mets won Game 7, leaving Boston without a championship until they finally won it all in 2004.

Other news
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give Orioles 1-0 win over Yankees and spoil Judge’s return
In this Handout photo released by Sri Lanka President's office shows, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickermesinghe shakes hand with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 28, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and other areas such as politics, maritime activities and climate change in a first-ever visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation. (Sri Lanka President's office via AP)
French President Macron visits his counterpart in Sri Lanka
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. New allegations in the classified documents case against Trump deepen his legal jeopardy as he braces for possible additional indictments related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes

The Boston Globe first reported McNamara’s death on Wednesday — a day the Red Sox were also in New York to play the Mets. Boston won the game 6-5 — the same score by which the Red Sox lost that fateful Game 6.

McNamara stayed with the Red Sox into the 1988 season, when he was fired at the All-Star break with a 43-42 record; third base coach Joe Morgan replaced him and won 19 of his first 20 games — a string known as “Morgan Magic” — to lead the team to an AL East title.

McNamara, who had previously managed the Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and California Angels, went on to take over the Cleveland Indians in 1990 but was fired the next season. He also served as the interim Angels manager for 28 games in 1996.

In all, McNamara was 1,167–1,242 over parts of 19 seasons, also winning the NL West title with the Reds in 1979 and leading Cincinnati to the best record in baseball in the strike-shortened 1981 season, when they did not make the playoffs. He was the 1986 AL Manager of the Year.

Current Cleveland manager Terry Francona, who was the Red Sox skipper when they ended their title drought, said he first met McNamara in Oakland in 1969-70. Francona’s father, Tito, was playing for the A’s.

“I think my dad was actually a year older than him when he was managing in Oakland, so it was kind of funny,” Francona said Wednesday. “Just a sweet, sweet man.”

The Indians held a moment of silence for McNamara before their home game against the Chicago White Sox.

As a player, McNamara spent 14 seasons in the Kansas City A’s farm system, including nine years as player-manager. He finished with a .239 batting average, seven homers and 373 RBIs in 1,120 games.

___

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers contributed to this story from Cleveland.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports