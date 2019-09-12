Odor HR pushes Texas past AL wild card-leading Rays 10-9

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Odor HR pushes Texas past AL wild card-leading Rays 10-9

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
 
Share

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tampa Bay now has the slimmest of possible leads for the AL’s top wild-card after a big comeback that was thwarted by some bad baserunning and Rougned Odor’s big blast.

Odor hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh, after the Rays had two runners picked off in the top of the inning, and the Rangers held on for a 10-9 win Wednesday night to end Tampa Bay’s six-game winning streak.

“We ended some opportunities, some scoring opportunities with probably some over-aggressive baserunning,” said manager Kevin Cash, whose team earlier had runners caught stealing on unusual plays in consecutive innings.

Tampa Bay (87-60) had its lead over Oakland for the top wild-card spot trimmed to a half-game after the A’s won at Houston. The Rays had won 11 of their previous 12 games. Cleveland trails Tampa Bay by one game.

Other news
FILE - Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree, enters the court for his arraignment in West Bath, Maine, April 20, 2023. Eaton was arraigned on numerous charges including four counts of murder on Friday, July 28, in West Bath. Eaton is charged with killing his parents and their friends in April in Bowdoin, Maine, and also faces attempted murder charges for firing at cars on I-295 in Yarmouth, Maine. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via AP, File)
Attorneys preserve the right to invoke insanity in shootings that killed 4 in Maine
FILE - The Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says

After their first seven-run first inning at home in 13 years, the Rangers didn’t score again until Odor’s 25th homer in the seventh. That came off Nick Anderson right after he had replaced Colin Poche (4-5), who had allowed a single and a walk with two outs.

“He shouldn’t have ever been in that situation in the first place. Anytime you get two quick outs like that, you’ve got to finish the inning,” said Poche, the sixth of eight Rays pitchers. “It’s not fair to him to maybe have to rush to warm up to get ready to come and bail me out of a situation that we shouldn’t have been in.”

Matt Duffy’s two-out RBI single in the first gave the Rays a 2-0 lead. They tied the game at 7 on Ji-Man Choi’s three-run homer in the second, and went ahead 8-7 when Duffy hit a sacrifice fly to deep center with the bases loaded in the fourth.

Rookie right-hander Ian Gibaut (1-0), the fifth Texas pitcher, threw two scoreless innings for his first big league victory. Jose Leclerc worked the ninth for his 12th save in 16 chances despite giving up Choi’s second homer of the game that took just over four hours to play.

Duffy was at third base in the second when catcher Jose Trevino came out of his crouch, did a fake pump throw to second and got Duffy in a 2-5-1-6 rundown. After Guillermo Heredia drew a leadoff walk in the third, he was picked off when first baseman Ronald Guzman chased him almost all the way to second base before applying the tag.

“We got some free outs when we needed them, and it obviously helped us win the game,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said.

Then in the decisive seventh, after consecutive walks to start the inning, Trevino got Choi at second, on a play when the runner was initially called safe before a replay challenge. Gibaut then picked off at first speedy pinch-runner Johnny Davis, who made his big league debut after leading the Mexican League with 54 stolen bases.

Tampa Bay began the second inning with three consecutive doubles before Choi’s 14th homer made it 7-all.

“That was impressive. Really, really encouraging what we did. We got down, and obviously we were frustrated,” Cash said. “We came up short tonight. ... Let’s get back on a roll because we’ve been playing good.”

LONG FIRST

Tampa Bay’s first two pitchers combined to throw 41 pitches before finally getting an out.

Nomar Mazara, back in lineup after missing seven games with a strained left oblique muscle, had an RBI single to tie the game at 2-all. The Rangers went ahead on a two-run single by Danny Santana to make it 4-2 before the first out. Elvis Andrus had an infield RBI single that was his second hit of the 55-minute inning for a 7-2 lead.

The last time the Rangers had a seven-run first at home was in August 2006 in a 14-7 win over Seattle. It matched their most runs in any inning this season.

SIGNED AND SWINGING

Bayron Lora, one of the top international prospects, took batting practice after passing his physical with the Rangers. The 6-foot-3 outfielder from the Dominican Republic, who turns 17 on Sept. 29, had previously agreed to a $3.9 million signing bonus. Lora will now go to the Arizona Instructional League.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier (neck stiffness) missed his second game in a row. ... LHP Hoby Milner (cervical nerve injury) was placed on the 60-day injured list.

Rangers: All-Star slugger Joey Gallo (right wrist surgery) will work out with the Rangers through Friday, then go to Arizona for some simulated games and the Arizona Instructional League. If all goes well, he will be activated by Sept. 20 for the final nine games of the season.

UP NEXT

A pair of rookie left-handers will be on the mound when Tampa Bay’s two-way Brendan McKay (2-3) makes his 10th start, and Kolby Allard (4-0) goes for the Rangers. Allard has won his last three starts, allowing only three runs in 18 1/3 innings over that span.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports