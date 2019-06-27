Ogunbowale hits late 3, Wings beat Sun 74-73

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale made a late go-ahead 3-pointer and finished with 23 points to help the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 74-73 on Wednesday night.

Down 13 late in the third quarter, Connecticut opened the fourth on a 15-2 run to take a 66-63 lead.

Ogunbowale, a rookie who had 25 points on Saturday night in a loss in Las Vegas, banked in a long 3-pointer with 1:23 remaining for a 72-70 lead. Neither team scored again until Allisha Gray made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left to give Dallas a four-point lead. Jasmine Thomas answered with a corner 3, but Gray ran out the clock at the other end.

Isabelle Harrison added 13 points for Dallas (3-6).

Alyssa Thomas scored a career-high 28 points for Connecticut (9-3). Jasmine Thomas added 19 points and 11 assists.

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield sat courtside wearing an orange Jonquel Jones jersey — his childhood friend from the Bahamas. Former NBA guard Jason Terry also was in attendance.