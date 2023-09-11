Ohio High School Football Poll

Pennsylvania escaped murderer
DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (19)4-0205
2. Pickerington North (2)4-0171
3. Hilliard Davidson4-090
(tie) Cincinnati Princeton4-090
5. Perrysburg4-083
6. Lewis Center Olentangy4-078
(tie) Gahanna Lincoln4-078
8. Cincinnati St. Xavier3-173
9. Hilliard Bradley4-068
10. Milford4-062

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canton McKinley 47. Centerville 35. Huber Heights Wayne (1) 29. Cincinnati Elder 22. Cincinnati Moeller 17. Westerville North 15. Pickerington Central 12.