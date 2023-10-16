Ohio High School Football Poll
|DIVISION I
|1. Lakewood St. Edward (11)
|8-1
|164
|2. Hilliard Bradley (4)
|9-0
|137
|3. Pickerington North (1)
|9-0
|129
|4. Cincinnati Princeton
|9-0
|107
|5. Milford
|9-0
|105
|6. Gahanna Lincoln
|9-0
|93
|7. Lewis Center Olentangy
|8-1
|59
|8. Delaware Olentangy Berlin
|8-1
|49
|9. Centerville (2)
|8-1
|40
|10. Cincinnati Moeller
|5-4
|20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Heights 18. Canton McKinley 15. Findlay 12.
|DIVISION II
|1. Massillon Washington (13)
|9-0
|173
|2. Akron Hoban (3)
|8-0
|157
|3. Avon
|9-0
|137
|4. Canal Winchester
|9-0
|105
|(tie) Cincinnati Anderson (1)
|8-1
|105
|6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit
|8-1
|84
|7. Cincinnati Withrow
|8-1
|63
|8. Painesville Riverside
|8-1
|56
|9. Troy (1)
|8-1
|37
|10. Cincinnati Winton Woods
|7-2
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hudson 21. Medina Highland 18.
|DIVISION III
|1. Toledo Central Catholic (13)
|9-0
|169
|2. Hamilton Badin (3)
|9-0
|148
|3. Youngstown Ursuline (2)
|9-0
|144
|4. Columbus Bishop Watterson
|9-0
|124
|5. Norton
|9-0
|75
|6. London
|9-0
|67
|7. Chagrin Falls Kenston
|8-1
|61
|8. Tiffin Columbian
|8-1
|47
|9. Geneva
|8-1
|40
|10. Celina
|8-1
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Trotwood-Madison 26. Chardon 16.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11)
|9-0
|167
|2. Sandusky Perkins (2)
|8-0
|146
|3. Steubenville (1)
|8-1
|131
|4. Canton South
|9-0
|109
|5. Cleveland Glenville (3)
|6-3
|77
|6. Thornville Sheridan
|8-1
|61
|7. Columbus Bishop Hartley
|7-2
|48
|8. Cincinnati Wyoming
|8-1
|47
|9. Cincinnati Taft
|7-2
|44
|10. Springfield Shawnee (1)
|8-1
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mentor Lake Catholic 31. Beloit West Branch 19. Chillicothe Unioto 17. Streetsboro 16.
|DIVISION V
|1. Perry (10)
|9-0
|156
|2. Liberty Center (3)
|9-0
|134
|3. Coldwater (3)
|9-0
|131
|4. Germantown Valley View (2)
|9-0
|127
|5. Ironton
|8-1
|100
|6. Oak Harbor
|9-0
|90
|7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|7-1
|66
|8. Canfield S. Range
|8-1
|65
|9. Waynesville
|7-2
|20
|10. Creston Norwayne
|8-1
|19
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brookville 15. Barnesville 12. Proctorville Fairland 12.
|DIVISION VI
|1. Kirtland (5)
|8-1
|147
|(tie) West Jefferson (8)
|9-0
|147
|3. Versailles (3)
|7-2
|131
|4. Sugarcreek Garaway (1)
|9-0
|130
|5. Bluffton
|9-0
|103
|6. Rootstown
|8-0
|69
|7. Williamsburg
|8-1
|54
|8. Cincinnati Country Day
|9-0
|46
|9. Columbia Station Columbia
|9-0
|45
|10. West Liberty-Salem (1)
|8-1
|42
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Madison Tri-Village 21.
|DIVISION VII
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (15)
|9-0
|177
|2. Ansonia (3)
|9-0
|145
|3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
|9-0
|110
|4. Danville
|9-0
|101
|5. Dalton
|7-1
|87
|6. Tiffin Calvert
|8-0
|84
|7. Minster
|8-1
|72
|8. Hamler Patrick Henry
|7-2
|45
|9. McComb
|8-1
|44
|10. Malvern
|8-1
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beaver Eastern 27.