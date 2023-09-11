Ohio High School Football Poll
DIVISION I
|1. Lakewood St. Edward (19)
|4-0
|205
|2. Pickerington North (2)
|4-0
|171
|3. Hilliard Davidson
|4-0
|90
|(tie) Cincinnati Princeton
|4-0
|90
|5. Perrysburg
|4-0
|83
|6. Lewis Center Olentangy
|4-0
|78
|(tie) Gahanna Lincoln
|4-0
|78
|8. Cincinnati St. Xavier
|3-1
|73
|9. Hilliard Bradley
|4-0
|68
|10. Milford
|4-0
|62
Others receiving 12 or more points: Canton McKinley 47. Centerville 35. Huber Heights Wayne (1) 29. Cincinnati Elder 22. Cincinnati Moeller 17. Westerville North 15. Pickerington Central 12.