Ohio village mayor’s race once again decided by coin flip

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The mayor’s race in an Ohio village has once again been decided by a coin flip.

The Canton Repository reports Travis Boyd’s call of heads Thursday at the Stark County Board of Elections has won him a seat as mayor of Magnolia for the next four years.

An election Nov. 5 left Boyd and opponent Grant Downes tied at 147 votes each. The two men shook hands after the flip.

“It’s a giant relief, to tell you the truth, that this is over for sure,” Boyd said.

Downes took the defeat in stride while acknowledging the final result was disappointing.

“We’re all competitive,” he said. “But it’s still going to be a good outcome. Travis is going to do a good job for us.”

The men ran for the position after longtime Mayor Robert Leach decided not to seek reelection. Leach was elected the Magnolia mayor in 1979 after winning, that’s right, a coin flip. He ran unopposed for his next nine terms.

Magnolia’s population is just under 1,000 people. It’s roughly 70 miles (120 kilometers) south of Cleveland.