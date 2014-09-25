Oilers rally to beat Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Bogdan Yakimov and Justin Schultz scored in the Edmonton Oilers’ 3-2 exhibition victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

Edmonton scored all three goals in the final 10 minutes of the second period after falling behind 2-0.

Oilers starter Laurent Brossoit allowed two goals on 19 shots in the first two periods, and Tyler Rimmer stopped all 10 shots he faced in the third.

TJ Galiardi and Matt Halischuk scored for Winnipeg. Jets forward Evander Kane hit the crossbar on a penalty shot in the first period.