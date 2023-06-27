USA Today Preseason Baseball Coaches Poll
The Post Season USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. LSU (31)
|54-17
|775
|6
|2. Florida
|54-17
|744
|2
|3. Wake Forest
|54-12
|713
|1
|4. Tennessee
|44-22
|641
|16
|5. Stanford
|44-20
|622
|6
|6. Virginia
|50-15
|605
|9
|7. TCU
|44-24
|602
|NR
|8. Oral Roberts
|52-14
|545
|NR
|9. Southern Miss.
|46-20
|412
|19
|10. South Carolina
|42-21
|355
|18
|11. Arkansas
|43-18
|338
|3
|12. Texas
|42-22
|335
|NR
|13. Kentucky
|40-21
|332
|21
|14. Indiana St.
|45-17
|315
|20
|15. Vanderbilt
|42-20
|313
|4
|16. Duke
|39-24
|308
|NR
|17. Alabama
|43-21
|305
|23
|18. Clemson
|44-19
|286
|5
|19. Oregon
|41-22
|266
|NR
|20. Coastal Carolina
|42-21
|208
|8
|21. Miami
|42-21
|202
|10
|22. Campbell
|46-15
|193
|11
|23. East Carolina
|47-19
|158
|12
|24. Dallas Baptist
|47-16
|104
|15
|25. Oregon St.
|41-20
|87
|17
Dropped out: No. 13 Oklahoma State (41-20); No. 14 Connecticut (44-17); No. 22 West Virginia (40-20); No. 24 Boston College (37-20); No. 25 Maryland (42-21).
Other news
A state audit shows Oklahoma likely misspent millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The audit released Tuesday by State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd outlines more than $30 million in spending that fails to align with the objective of federal grants.
An Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled to be executed in September for the 1996 killing of a University of Oklahoma dance student says he plans to reject his chance for a clemency hearing.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former UCLA softball star Megan Faraimo was one of 12 players with the option of choosing between two professional leagues after being drafted by both.
Jordy Bahl threw three innings of perfect relief and Oklahoma won its third straight Women’s College World Series title and seventh overall, beating Florida State 3-1 for a two-game sweep.
Others receiving votes: Connecticut (44-17) 68; Oklahoma State (41-20) 43; Texas Tech (41-23) 40; Texas A&M (38-27) 37; Maryland (42-21) 34; Boston College (37-20) 33; West Virginia (40-20) 16; Auburn (34-23) 16; Indiana (43-20) 12; Pennsylvania (34-16) 5; Iowa (44-16) 4; Xavier (39-25) 2; North Carolina (36-24) 1.