USA Today Preseason Baseball Coaches Poll

 
The Post Season USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

RecordPtsPvs
1. LSU (31)54-177756
2. Florida54-177442
3. Wake Forest54-127131
4. Tennessee44-2264116
5. Stanford44-206226
6. Virginia50-156059
7. TCU44-24602NR
8. Oral Roberts52-14545NR
9. Southern Miss.46-2041219
10. South Carolina42-2135518
11. Arkansas43-183383
12. Texas42-22335NR
13. Kentucky40-2133221
14. Indiana St.45-1731520
15. Vanderbilt42-203134
16. Duke39-24308NR
17. Alabama43-2130523
18. Clemson44-192865
19. Oregon41-22266NR
20. Coastal Carolina42-212088
21. Miami42-2120210
22. Campbell46-1519311
23. East Carolina47-1915812
24. Dallas Baptist47-1610415
25. Oregon St.41-208717

Dropped out: No. 13 Oklahoma State (41-20); No. 14 Connecticut (44-17); No. 22 West Virginia (40-20); No. 24 Boston College (37-20); No. 25 Maryland (42-21).

Other news
FILE - Cindy Byrd, Oklahoma state auditor and inspector, is pictured during inaugural ceremonies in Oklahoma City, Jan. 14, 2019. Improper oversight by state officials led to more than $29 million in federal funds being misspent that may have to be repaid to the federal government, Byrd said Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Audit shows Oklahoma likely misspent millions in federal relief funds
A state audit shows Oklahoma likely misspent millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The audit released Tuesday by State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd outlines more than $30 million in spending that fails to align with the objective of federal grants.
FILE - Anthony Sanchez, right, is escorted into a Cleveland County courtroom for a preliminary hearing in Norman, Okla., Feb. 23, 2005. The Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled to be executed in September 2023 for the 1996 killing of a University of Oklahoma dance student said Thursday, June 22, 2023, that he plans to reject his chance for a clemency hearing, saying there is little hope the governor would ever spare his life. (Jaconna Aguirre/The Oklahoman via AP, File)
Oklahoma death row inmate plans to reject chance for clemency despite maintaining his innocence
An Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled to be executed in September for the 1996 killing of a University of Oklahoma dance student says he plans to reject his chance for a clemency hearing.
Alabama's Montana Fouts pitches against Stanford during the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Professional options increase for softball players as sport grows
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former UCLA softball star Megan Faraimo was one of 12 players with the option of choosing between two professional leagues after being drafted by both.
Oklahoma's Kinzie Hansen, Tiare Jennings, Rylie Boone and Jayda Coleman celebrate, from left, celebrate the team's win over Florida State in the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Oklahoma wins third straight Women’s College World Series title, extends record win streak to 53
Jordy Bahl threw three innings of perfect relief and Oklahoma won its third straight Women’s College World Series title and seventh overall, beating Florida State 3-1 for a two-game sweep.

Others receiving votes: Connecticut (44-17) 68; Oklahoma State (41-20) 43; Texas Tech (41-23) 40; Texas A&M (38-27) 37; Maryland (42-21) 34; Boston College (37-20) 33; West Virginia (40-20) 16; Auburn (34-23) 16; Indiana (43-20) 12; Pennsylvania (34-16) 5; Iowa (44-16) 4; Xavier (39-25) 2; North Carolina (36-24) 1.