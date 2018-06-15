FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Oklahoma City Thunder won’t renew contract of announcer

 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder will not renew the contract of the only television play-by-play announcer the team has had since it relocated in 2008.

The team said Friday the contract of Brian Davis, play-by-play announcer since the team relocated from Seattle, will not be renewed for the 2018-19 season.

A team statement does not give a reason for the decision.

Davis was suspended for Game 1 of the Thunder’s first-round Western Conference playoff series against the Utah Jazz for a broadcast comment he made during the team’s regular-season finale against Memphis. In that game, Davis described Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook as “out of his cotton-picking mind” after an assist.

Thunder vice president of broadcasting and communications Dan Mahoney said at the time Davis’ phrase was “highly inappropriate and offensive.”