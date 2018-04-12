FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Oklahoma judge who spared child rapist prison seeks new term

 
Share

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge who approved probation for a man who admitted raping a 13-year-old Texas girl at a church camp is seeking four more years on the bench.

Marshall County District Judge Wallace Coppedge filed to run Wednesday, The Oklahoman reported.

Coppedge has been sharply criticized for accepting the plea deal for Benjamin Petty, 37. The prosecutor, David Pyle, who negotiated the deal and resigned in February, said his decision to allow probation was in part due to Petty being legally blind.

Petty was sentenced in January to 15 years’ probation after pleading guilty to first-degree rape and other charges.

Other news
Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Donald Trump faces new charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. Here’s what to know
FILE - This July 16, 1945, photo shows an aerial view after the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, N.M. U.S. senators from New Mexico and Idaho are making another push to expand the federal government’s compensation program for people exposed to radiation following uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War. Downwinders who live near the site where the world’s first atomic bomb was tested in 1945 as part of the top secret Manhattan Project would be among those added to the list. (AP Photo, File)
US Senate votes to expand radiation-exposure compensation, from Guam to original A-bomb test site
Servette's supporters light smoke flares during the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round first-leg soccer match between Switzerland's Servette FC and Belgium's KRC Genk, at the Stade de Geneve stadium, in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
AP-Week in Pictures: July 21-27, 2023

Investigators said Petty attacked the girl in 2016 at the Falls Creek church camp, where Petty was a cook. They said Petty tied a rope around the girl’s wrists, raped her and threatened to hurt her if she told anyone.

An online petition is calling for Coppedge’s immediate removal from the bench for a “dangerously lenient sentence.”

“Shame on this judge. Very sad,” one woman wrote on the petition Tuesday.

Coppedge hears cases in five southern Oklahoma counties and became a judge seven years ago. He’ll automatically get the four years unless he draws an opponent by Friday.

He didn’t reply to the paper’s phone calls seeking comment.

___

This version of the story corrects the spelling of Petty in the 5th paragraph.