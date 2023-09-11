Oklahoma Prep Football Poll

Libya flooding
By The Associated Press
 
Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 11. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Bixby (7)3-0351
2. Owasso2-1193
3. Mustang2-0184
4. Union2-1122
5. Jenks1-210NR

Others receiving votes: Norman North 8. Moore 2. Edmond Santa Fe 1.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Muskogee (3)2-1311
2. Choctaw (4)1-0283
3. Stillwater0-2172
4. Deer Creek-Edmond1-29T4
5. Sand Springs1-18T4

Others receiving votes: Putnam West 5. Putnam North 3. Lawton 2. B.T. Washington 2.

Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Carl Albert (7)3-0701
2. Del City2-0622
3. Guthrie3-0555
4. Piedmont3-0446
5. Elgin2-0317
6. Collinsville2-0239
7. Claremore2-018NR
7. McAlester2-1183
9. McGuinness2-1164
(tie) Lawton Mac3-01610
(tie) Grove2-0168

Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 8. Durant 3. Bishop Kelley 3. Eisenhower 2.

Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Wagoner (7)2-0701
2. Tuttle2-0603
3. Poteau2-0582
4. Blanchard1-1444
5. Newcastle2-0385
6. Ada3-02910
7. Weatherford2-120T8
8. Clinton1-2197
9. Cushing1-1176
10. Hilldale2-016NR

Others receiving votes: Elk City 14.

Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Heritage Hall (7)2-0701
2. Lincoln Christian3-0622
3. Perkins-Tryon2-0544
4. Metro Christian1-1513
5. Stigler2-0415
6. Marlow2-0338
7. Lone Grove3-020NR
8. Cascia Hall1-2106
(tie) Pauls Valley3-010NR
10. Plainview1-17NR

Others receiving votes: Verdigris 6. Holland Hall 5. Berryhill 5. Jay 5. Dickson 3. Bristow 2. Mannford 1.

Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Washington (5)3-0681
2. Millwood (2)1-1652
3. Victory Christian2-1493
4. Rejoice Christian School2-1436
5. Jones1-2334
6. Sequoyah-Claremore2-0327
7. Chandler2-0298
8. Beggs1-1215
9. Kiefer2-0159
10. Prague3-011NR

Others receiving votes: Crossings Christian Academy 8. Oklahoma Christian 4. Community Christian 3. Vian 2. Sperry 1. Kansas 1.

Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Fairview (6)3-0691
2. Hominy (1)3-0642
3. Ringling2-0415
(tie) Tonkawa2-0414
5. Colcord1-1383
6. Woodland2-0327
7. Minco3-0288
8. Crescent3-0279
9. Gore3-01810
10. Mangum3-013NR

Others receiving votes: Stroud 8. Walters 4. Boone-Apache 1. Pawnee 1.

Class B
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Seiling (5)2-0332
2. Regent Prep (1)2-0234
3. Laverne (1)2-1201
4. Dewar1-0183
5. Oklahoma Bible3-095

Others receiving votes: Velma-Alma 2.

Class C
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Tipton (7)2-0351
2. Timberlake2-1252
3. Mountain View-Gotebo2-0223
4. Waynoka1-1104
5. Maud2-15T5
(tie) Sharon-Mutual0-05T5

Others receiving votes: Wesleyan Christian 2. Paoli 1.