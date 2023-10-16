Israel-Hamas war
Oklahoma Prep Football Poll

By The Associated Press
 
Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 16. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Bixby (7)6-0351
2. Union6-1282
3. Owasso5-2203
4. Westmoore5-2124
5. Edmond Santa Fe5-195

Others receiving votes: Jenks 1.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Muskogee (6)6-1341
2. Deer Creek-Edmond (1)5-2272
3. Stillwater5-2213
4. Choctaw4-1164
5. Sand Springs3-355

Others receiving votes: Bartlesville 1. Ponca City 1.

Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Carl Albert (7)6-0701
2. Guthrie7-060T2
3. Del City6-059T2
4. Elgin7-0454
5. Claremore6-0395
6. Piedmont6-1377
7. Bishop Kelley5-2318
8. Collinsville6-1229
9. Coweta4-211NR
10. McGuinness4-3610

Others receiving votes: Grove 3. Midwest City 1. Sapulpa 1.

Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Poteau (2)7-0652
2. Wagoner (4)7-0631
3. Blanchard (1)6-1583
4. Ada7-0454
5. Tuttle5-2435
6. Newcastle6-1396
7. Clinton3-2267
8. Cushing5-2248
9. Bethany5-2139
10. Elk City3-33

Others receiving votes: Sallisaw 2. McLain/TSST 2. Weatherford 2.

Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Heritage Hall (7)7-0701
2. Lincoln Christian7-0632
3. Marlow7-0563
4. Metro Christian5-2415
(tie) Perkins-Tryon6-1414
6. Sulphur4-229T10
7. Stigler6-1257
8. Checotah6-2238
9. Bristow4-317NR
10. Pauls Valley4-35NR

Others receiving votes: Berryhill 4. Lone Grove 4. Cascia Hall 3. Plainview 2. Holland Hall 1. Jay 1.

Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Washington (6)7-0691
2. Millwood (1)5-1582
3. Victory Christian4-1523
4. Kiefer6-0434
5. Jones5-2415
6. Chandler6-1377
7. Prague6-0336
8. Oklahoma Christian4-0259
9. Idabel5-01410
10. Kansas6-188

Others receiving votes: Kingston 3. Purcell 1. Adair 1.

Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Fairview (6)7-0691
2. Hominy (1)7-0642
3. Woodland7-0553
4. Minco6-0474
5. Colcord4-1435
6. Crescent6-0356
7. Central Sallisaw7-0229
8. Walters6-0188
9. Boone-Apache4-11710
10. Gore6-077

Others receiving votes: Pawnee 6. Hinton 1. Dibble 1.

Class B
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Seiling (7)7-0351
2. Dewar7-0252
3. Laverne6-1223
4. Drumright7-0105
5. Oklahoma Bible6-16NR

Others receiving votes: Shattuck 5. Velma-Alma 1. Barnsdall 1.

Class C
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Tipton (7)7-0351
2. Timberlake6-1282
3. Ryan6-1203
4. Mountain View-Gotebo6-112T5
5. Tyrone4-25T5

Others receiving votes: Henryetta 4. Maud 1.

_____