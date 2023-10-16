Oklahoma Prep Football Poll
Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 16. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
|Class 6A Division I
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Bixby (7)
|6-0
|35
|1
|2. Union
|6-1
|28
|2
|3. Owasso
|5-2
|20
|3
|4. Westmoore
|5-2
|12
|4
|5. Edmond Santa Fe
|5-1
|9
|5
Others receiving votes: Jenks 1.
|Class 6A Division II
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Muskogee (6)
|6-1
|34
|1
|2. Deer Creek-Edmond (1)
|5-2
|27
|2
|3. Stillwater
|5-2
|21
|3
|4. Choctaw
|4-1
|16
|4
|5. Sand Springs
|3-3
|5
|5
Others receiving votes: Bartlesville 1. Ponca City 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Carl Albert (7)
|6-0
|70
|1
|2. Guthrie
|7-0
|60
|T2
|3. Del City
|6-0
|59
|T2
|4. Elgin
|7-0
|45
|4
|5. Claremore
|6-0
|39
|5
|6. Piedmont
|6-1
|37
|7
|7. Bishop Kelley
|5-2
|31
|8
|8. Collinsville
|6-1
|22
|9
|9. Coweta
|4-2
|11
|NR
|10. McGuinness
|4-3
|6
|10
Others receiving votes: Grove 3. Midwest City 1. Sapulpa 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Poteau (2)
|7-0
|65
|2
|2. Wagoner (4)
|7-0
|63
|1
|3. Blanchard (1)
|6-1
|58
|3
|4. Ada
|7-0
|45
|4
|5. Tuttle
|5-2
|43
|5
|6. Newcastle
|6-1
|39
|6
|7. Clinton
|3-2
|26
|7
|8. Cushing
|5-2
|24
|8
|9. Bethany
|5-2
|13
|9
|10. Elk City
|3-3
|3
Others receiving votes: Sallisaw 2. McLain/TSST 2. Weatherford 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Heritage Hall (7)
|7-0
|70
|1
|2. Lincoln Christian
|7-0
|63
|2
|3. Marlow
|7-0
|56
|3
|4. Metro Christian
|5-2
|41
|5
|(tie) Perkins-Tryon
|6-1
|41
|4
|6. Sulphur
|4-2
|29
|T10
|7. Stigler
|6-1
|25
|7
|8. Checotah
|6-2
|23
|8
|9. Bristow
|4-3
|17
|NR
|10. Pauls Valley
|4-3
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Berryhill 4. Lone Grove 4. Cascia Hall 3. Plainview 2. Holland Hall 1. Jay 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Washington (6)
|7-0
|69
|1
|2. Millwood (1)
|5-1
|58
|2
|3. Victory Christian
|4-1
|52
|3
|4. Kiefer
|6-0
|43
|4
|5. Jones
|5-2
|41
|5
|6. Chandler
|6-1
|37
|7
|7. Prague
|6-0
|33
|6
|8. Oklahoma Christian
|4-0
|25
|9
|9. Idabel
|5-0
|14
|10
|10. Kansas
|6-1
|8
|8
Others receiving votes: Kingston 3. Purcell 1. Adair 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Fairview (6)
|7-0
|69
|1
|2. Hominy (1)
|7-0
|64
|2
|3. Woodland
|7-0
|55
|3
|4. Minco
|6-0
|47
|4
|5. Colcord
|4-1
|43
|5
|6. Crescent
|6-0
|35
|6
|7. Central Sallisaw
|7-0
|22
|9
|8. Walters
|6-0
|18
|8
|9. Boone-Apache
|4-1
|17
|10
|10. Gore
|6-0
|7
|7
Others receiving votes: Pawnee 6. Hinton 1. Dibble 1.
|Class B
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Seiling (7)
|7-0
|35
|1
|2. Dewar
|7-0
|25
|2
|3. Laverne
|6-1
|22
|3
|4. Drumright
|7-0
|10
|5
|5. Oklahoma Bible
|6-1
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Shattuck 5. Velma-Alma 1. Barnsdall 1.
|Class C
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Tipton (7)
|7-0
|35
|1
|2. Timberlake
|6-1
|28
|2
|3. Ryan
|6-1
|20
|3
|4. Mountain View-Gotebo
|6-1
|12
|T5
|5. Tyrone
|4-2
|5
|T5
Others receiving votes: Henryetta 4. Maud 1.