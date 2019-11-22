U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Oklahoma State receives NCAA notice of possible infraction

 
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — The NCAA warned Oklahoma State that it may be guilty of a major infraction tied to the actions of former assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans.

The school on Friday released the NCAA’s notice that alleges Evans “engaged in unethical conduct” from April 2016 through September 2017 by accepting at least $18,150 in bribes from financial advisers Marty Blazer and Munish Sood. The NCAA said the money was paid in exchange for Evans’ agreement to arrange meetings between the advisers and players and influence them to retain their financial advisory and business management services.

The school said it agreed with the NCAA. Evans was sentenced in June to three months in prison for accepting bribes in the case.

The NCAA believes that because of Evans’ actions, the school could be guilty of a Level I violation that could include scholarship reductions and postseason bans. An Oklahoma State spokesman said Evans acted on his own. The school has asked to appear before the Committee on Infractions to present its position on the level of violation.

“We have been open and transparent with our team, our recruits and the NCAA,” coach Mike Boynton said. “We’re disappointed this occurred but are pleased that a thorough investigation has determined the most serious violation was reported in the news more than two years ago.”

The school said it believes only Evans benefited from the bribes and asked to appear before the committee to present its position, adding that Evans was fired within days of the filing of federal charges against him and others after an FBI investigation into the scheme.

The NCAA also found that a then-member of the basketball team received $300 from Evans. Oklahoma State said the player reported it to the school, and the school self-reported to the NCAA in October 2017. The player’s eligibility was restored, and he never competed while ineligible.

