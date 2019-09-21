Oklahoma’s Calum Sutherland arrested, public intoxication

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland has been arrested on a public intoxication charge.

Records from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office in Norman indicate the 19-year-old Sutherland was booked shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Joy Hampton says Sutherland was released about three hours later.

Further details weren’t immediately available about bond. Online jail records didn’t list details on an attorney representing Sutherland, who was arrested in Norman.

The fifth-ranked Sooners were off Saturday. Messages left with team officials and the Norman Police Department weren’t immediately returned Saturday.

Sutherland, a redshirt sophomore from Keller, Texas, hit two field goals last Saturday as the Sooners beat UCLA 48-14.

Oklahoma next weekend hosts Texas Tech.