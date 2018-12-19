FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Olympic team silver medalist Kevin Reynolds retires

 
Share

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Kevin Reynolds has announced his retirement from competitive figure skating, ending a career that includes an Olympic silver medal.

Reynolds was part of Canada’s squad that won silver when the team event debuted at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.

He also won a gold medal in men’s singles at Four Continents, and bronze in the junior men’s event at the 2006 Grand Prix Finals.

“Despite an encouraging start to the season with a new personal best short program, I was unable to maintain this form and my body has started to tell me it has had enough,” Reynolds said in a statement. “It was a tough decision, but given the circumstances I know it is the right choice.”

Reynolds plans to go into coaching.