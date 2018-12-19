Olympic team silver medalist Kevin Reynolds retires

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Kevin Reynolds has announced his retirement from competitive figure skating, ending a career that includes an Olympic silver medal.

Reynolds was part of Canada’s squad that won silver when the team event debuted at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.

He also won a gold medal in men’s singles at Four Continents, and bronze in the junior men’s event at the 2006 Grand Prix Finals.

“Despite an encouraging start to the season with a new personal best short program, I was unable to maintain this form and my body has started to tell me it has had enough,” Reynolds said in a statement. “It was a tough decision, but given the circumstances I know it is the right choice.”

Reynolds plans to go into coaching.