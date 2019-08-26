Ondrásek scores twice, FC Dallas routs Dynamo 5-1

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ondrásek scores twice, FC Dallas routs Dynamo 5-1

 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Reto Ziegler opened the scoring with a penalty kick, Zdenek Ondrásek added two goals and an assist, and FC Dallas beat the Houston Dynamo 5-1 on Sunday night.

FC Dallas’ Dominique Badji drew the foul against José Bizama, and Ziegler converted from the spot in the 24th minute.

Jesús Ferreira made it 2-0 for FC Dallas (11-10-7) five minutes later, making a run from midfield after receiving Ondrásek’s pass and dribbling around Houston’s Aljaz Struna to create space in the penalty area for the shot.

Ondrásek knocked home Ryan Hollingshead’s cross in the 56th minute, and made a sliding effort to finish Dominique Badji’s cross in the 64th minute. Ondrásek has three goals in his last two games.

Memo Rodríguez scored for the Dynamo (9-14-4) in the 80th minute, and Michael Barrios added a stoppage time goal for FC Dallas.

Houston has lost five of its last six.