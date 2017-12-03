FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Orange Bowl Matchup

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Miami (10-2, Atlantic Coast Conference) vs. Wisconsin (12-1, Big Ten), Dec. 30, 8 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Miami Gardens, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Miami: WR Braxton Berrios has 52 catches for 644 yards and nine touchdowns, handles punt returns and was the ACC’s top football scholar-athlete this season.

Wisconsin: RB Jonathan Taylor ranks No. 3 nationally at 142 rushing yards per game, and has broken off at least one run for 41 yards or more in eight of his 12 games this season.

Other news
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stand together during a meeting with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Before adjourning for the August recess, the two leaders worked to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2024 for military activities of the Department of Defense. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues
United States fans cheer during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
U.S. Women’s World Cup tie vs. Netherlands draws combined audience of 7.93 million on Fox, Telemundo
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith holds out the football while running a drill during the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Geno Smith starts training camp as the QB in charge for Seahawks

NOTABLE

Miami: The Hurricanes are looking to win a bowl game in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2003 and 2004. They’re 7-0 at Hard Rock Stadium this season and will be classified as the “home” team, though this matchup will officially be a neutral-site game. The Hurricanes will be staying in a hotel about 30 miles from their campus during bowl week, because of contractual obligations with the game.

Wisconsin: The Badgers have the nation’s No. 1 defense in yards allowed (253.2 per game) and are No. 2 in scoring defense (13.2 per game). They’re also great on third downs (49 percent, No. 3 nationally) and that’s a big reason why they hold the ball for nearly 36 minutes per game. Wisconsin lost the Big Ten title game for the third time in four years; after the first two, the Badgers recovered to win a bowl game.

LAST TIME

Wisconsin 20, Miami 14 (Champs Sports Bowl, Dec. 29, 2009).

BOWL HISTORY

Miami: 10th appearance in the Orange Bowl, 39th bowl appearance in school history.

Wisconsin: 1st appearance in the Orange Bowl, 29th bowl appearance in school history.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/ap_top25