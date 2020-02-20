Oregon’s Satou Sabally announces she’s going pro

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon forward Satou Sabally says she plans to enter the 2020 WNBA draft and forgo her senior season with the Ducks.

She announced her plans on social media Thursday, writing that she’s had the best three years of her life at Oregon.

“Our program is special. I look forward to always supporting it, and I will continue to give everything I can this season to help our team accomplish our goals,” she wrote.

Sabally is averaging 16 points and 7.4 rebounds for the No. 3 Ducks (24-2). She has a career-high seven double-doubles.

Sabally will participate in Senior Day on March 1 at home against Washington. Oregon will also lose seniors Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Minyon Moore following this season.

Sabally expects to graduate this summer with a degree in general social sciences with a focus on crime law and society.

A native of Berlin, Sabally also plays for the German national team.