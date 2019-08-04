Orioles 6, Blue Jays 4
|Toronto
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bchette ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Alberto 3b-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Galvis 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Grrl Jr lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sntnder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 2b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Fisher rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Drury rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|S.Wlkrs cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|T.Hrnan cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|J.Ptrsn ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|12
|4
|Totals
|31
|6
|6
|6
|Toronto
|101
|000
|200—4
|Baltimore
|000
|040
|20x—6
E_Fisher (1). DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Bichette (4), Galvis (22), Guerrero Jr. (18), S.Wilkerson (12). HR_Galvis (18), McGuire (1), Mancini (26), Villar (14). SB_Villar (24). S_Galvis (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Pannone
|6
|4
|4
|4
|1
|9
|Boshers L,0-1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Shafer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Adam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|Bundy
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Armstrong H,6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bleier BS,1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Givens W,2-5
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|P.Fry S,3-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Boshers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Jeremie Rehak.