Orioles slugger Chris Davis suspended 25 games

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis has been suspended for 25 games for using amphetamines, a punishment that will extend into the postseason.

Baltimore started play on Friday leading the American League East by 10 games with 17 left in the regular season, so the team will be without the 2013 home run champion deep into the playoffs.

The Major League Baseball commissioner’s office made the announcement on Friday, saying Davis would be suspended without pay “after testing positive for an amphetamine.”

Davis is batting .196 with 26 homers and 72 RBIs in 145 games.

The Orioles are already without catcher Matt Wieters and third baseman Manny Machado, both of whom sustained season-ending injuries. The loss of Davis further cripples Baltimore’s chances of advancing.