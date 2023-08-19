Chicago Fire take shutout streak into matchup against Orlando City

Orlando City SC (10-6-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (8-7-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Chicago +138, Orlando City SC +189, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire come into a matchup with Orlando City after securing three straight shutout wins.

The Fire are 3-6-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Kei Kamara leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with five. The Fire have scored 31 goals.

Orlando is 7-4-6 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando ranks second in the Eastern Conference drawing 117 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Orlando won the last game 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamara has scored five goals with one assist for the Fire. Fabian Herbers has three goals over the last 10 games.

Duncan McGuire has scored eight goals with two assists for Orlando. Facundo Torres has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 5-3-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 3.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Orlando: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Victor Bezerra (injured), Javier Casas (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Chris Mueller (injured).

Orlando: Abdi Salim (injured), Michael Halliday (injured), Gaston Gonzalez (injured), Adam Grinwis (injured).

