Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce

Torres leads Orlando City against Toronto

By The Associated Press
 
Toronto FC (3-8-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (8-5-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Orlando City SC -144, Toronto FC +368, Draw +293; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Facundo Torres leads Orlando City into a matchup with Toronto after scoring two goals against the Chicago Fire.

Orlando is 5-4-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 3-0-0 record in games it records three or more goals.

Toronto is 3-6-6 in conference matchups. Toronto is 2-4 in matches decided by one goal.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Torres has seven goals and two assists for Orlando. Duncan McGuire has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Lorenzo Insigne has three goals and two assists for Toronto. Deandre Christopher Kerr has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 4-1-5, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Toronto: 1-5-4, averaging 0.5 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Cesar Araujo (injured), Abdi Salim (injured), Gaston Gonzalez (injured), Adam Grinwis (injured).

Toronto: Matt Hedges (injured), Adama Diomande (injured), Victor Vazquez (injured), Michael Bradley (injured), Tomas Romero (injured), Sean Johnson (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.