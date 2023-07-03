Torres leads Orlando City against Toronto

Toronto FC (3-8-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (8-5-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Orlando City SC -144, Toronto FC +368, Draw +293; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Facundo Torres leads Orlando City into a matchup with Toronto after scoring two goals against the Chicago Fire.

Orlando is 5-4-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 3-0-0 record in games it records three or more goals.

Toronto is 3-6-6 in conference matchups. Toronto is 2-4 in matches decided by one goal.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Torres has seven goals and two assists for Orlando. Duncan McGuire has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Lorenzo Insigne has three goals and two assists for Toronto. Deandre Christopher Kerr has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 4-1-5, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Toronto: 1-5-4, averaging 0.5 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Cesar Araujo (injured), Abdi Salim (injured), Gaston Gonzalez (injured), Adam Grinwis (injured).

Toronto: Matt Hedges (injured), Adama Diomande (injured), Victor Vazquez (injured), Michael Bradley (injured), Tomas Romero (injured), Sean Johnson (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.