Philadelphia visits Ottawa after Konecny’s 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (1-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (0-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -180, Flyers +152; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Ottawa Senators after Travis Konecny’s two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Flyers’ 4-2 win.

Ottawa had a 39-35-8 record overall and a 24-14-3 record at home last season. The Senators scored 259 total goals last season (72 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals).

Philadelphia went 31-38-13 overall and 13-20-8 on the road a season ago. The Flyers scored 220 total goals last season (2.7 per game on 29.5 shots per game).

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder).

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.