Israel-Hamas war
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Microsoft-Activision deal
Trump fraud trial
Sen. Menendez charged

Philadelphia visits Ottawa after Konecny’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Philadelphia Flyers (1-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (0-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -180, Flyers +152; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Ottawa Senators after Travis Konecny’s two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Flyers’ 4-2 win.

Other news
Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) vies for the puck against Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Skjei, Slavin score third-period goals to help the Hurricanes beat the Senators 5-3
Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang, left, and Erik Karlsson sit on the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Erik Karlsson in Pittsburgh is among the familiar faces in new places around the NHL
FILE - Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) and Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger (34) compete during a faceoff during the first period of an NHL hockey game Feb. 28, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. Thompson finished sixth in the NHL with 47 goals last season, while Rasmus Dahlin finished fifth among NHL defensemen with 73 points. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Sabres and Senators may shake up Atlantic Division pecking order long dominated by Bruins, Tampa Bay

Ottawa had a 39-35-8 record overall and a 24-14-3 record at home last season. The Senators scored 259 total goals last season (72 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals).

Philadelphia went 31-38-13 overall and 13-20-8 on the road a season ago. The Flyers scored 220 total goals last season (2.7 per game on 29.5 shots per game).

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder).

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.