Oubre Jr. scores season-high 30, Suns beat Hawks 128-112

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Oubre Jr. scores season-high 30, Suns beat Hawks 128-112

By DAVID BRANDT
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. followed his worst game of the season with his best and it’s a huge reason the Phoenix Suns kept rolling through their early season schedule.

Oubre scored a season-high 30 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Suns beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-112 on Thursday night.

Phoenix (7-4) took a 104-90 lead into the final quarter after Oubre nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third and kept a comfortable lead throughout the fourth. The Suns are off to their best start through 11 games since 2009, when they started 9-2.

Oubre’s big performance came two days after a rare off-night. He scored just one point in 19 minutes in a loss to the Lakers.

Other news
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

“It feels good, but at the end of the day I try not to get too high or too low,” Oubre said. “I could have been super low and not done this today. Just trying to stay level is my main thing. Being like water.”

Dario Saric added 23 points after shooting 9 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

“I just think Dario is a guy that I need to incorporate more,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “He makes the right plays, he can shoot the ball, he’s efficient.”

Atlanta (4-7) was led by Jabari Parker, who scored 24 points. Trae Young had 21 points and 13 assists two nights after a 42-point, 11-assist performance in a win over Denver.

The banged-up Hawks were missing several key players due to injuries.

“Not a fun game,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “That’s all I got. It’s all we got. We’ve got no bodies. It’s just one of those nights the whistle didn’t go our way.”

Parker wasn’t thrilled with the officiating, either. The Hawks were called for 31 fouls, including several on the offensive end.

“I am from Chicago, Illinois,” Parker said. “I played in the public league and we never called offensive fouls that much, but I mean, that was the pace of the game, that’s just how it went down and hopefully we can get them back when we come home.”

Booker scored 19 points in the first half as the Suns built a 67-61 halftime lead. Young had 17 points and six assists for the Hawks.

MISSING PIECES

Both the Hawks and the Suns were missing key pieces to their teams because of 25-game suspensions for violating the NBA’s Anti-Drug program.

Suns center Deandre Ayton played in just one game before being suspended for using a diuretic. Hawks forward John Collins tested positive for a growth hormone called Peptide-2.

Ayton was the No. 1 pick one year ago and had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his only game this season. Collins was averaging 17 points and 8.8 rebounds before his suspension.

BEMBRY, REDDISH EJECTED

Hawks guard DeAndre’ Bembry was ejected in the third quarter after getting called for two quick technical fouls.

He got the first technical for taunting after blocking Ricky Rubio’s shot. He earned the second a few seconds later for arguing. Booker also was called for a technical during the commotion.

Rookie Cam Reddish was ejected with about four minutes left after getting two flagrant fouls on two separate plays on offensive fouls when he hit a Suns defender in the face with his elbow.

LEN’S BIG GAME

Atlanta center Alex Len had one of his best games of the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds, including five on the offensive end.

Len was booed occasionally throughout the game. He was drafted by the Suns with the fifth overall pick in 2013, but struggled during five rough seasons before signing with the Hawks.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Kevin Huerter (left shoulder), Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) and Vince Carter (personal reasons) didn’t play on Thursday. Coach Lloyd Pierce said the Hawks are relieved that Huerter doesn’t need surgery for his injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Suns: Rookie guard Ty Jerome still hasn’t played this season because of a right ankle sprain he suffered just before the beginning of the regular season. ... Frank Kaminsky scored 19 points on Thursday and Cam Johnson added 15.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Continue their road trip at the Clippers on Saturday.

Suns: Host the Celtics on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

DAVID BRANDT
DAVID BRANDT
Sports Reporter based in Phoenix