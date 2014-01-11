Owner: Dead chickens being left at NM cemetery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A small Albuquerque cemetery appears to be the victim of some fowl activity: Someone is leaving dead chickens and bird parts near its headstones.

KRQE-TV reports (http://goo.gl/XR9FZ8) that Michael Gabaldon, co-owner of Romero Cemetery, says for two years, dead chickens and chicken parts have been dropped off overnight.

He says the chickens have been left periodically from every day to every two weeks. There also are bones or feathers scattered throughout the cemetery.

Gabaldon says he doesn’t know if the chickens are part of a religious ceremony, but he called the bizarre practice disgusting and creepy.

He says he hopes to put up a gate to keep cars out at night.

Information from: KRQE-TV, http://www.krqe.com