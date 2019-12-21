U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Pacheco-Ortiz scores 16, Liberty wins 13th straight game

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 16 points as Liberty won its 13th straight game to start the season, beating Towson 66-54 on Friday.

Liberty (13-0) is one of four undefeated teams in Division I — along with No. 12 Auburn (10-0), No. 20 San Diego State (11-0) and Duquesne (9-0). The Flames, who received 25 votes in the AP Top 25 poll, is off to their best start in program history. Thirteen wins is the longest winning streak in school history, surpassing the 1980 team who won 11 games in a row.

Darius McGhee and Scottie James each scored 12 points for Liberty. Elijah Cuffee added eight points. Caleb Homesley, who led the Flames in scoring heading into the contest with 10 points per game, scored three points. He hit 14% from beyond the arc (1 of 7).

Jason Gibson had 15 points and Brian Fobbs added 13 points for the Tigers (5-6).

Liberty matches up against Akron on Saturday. Towson takes on Tulane on Saturday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com