Packers activate LB Christian Kirksey from injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Christian Kirksey from injured reserve Saturday and placed tight end/fullback John Lovett on IR.

Kirksey missed Green Bay’s last five games with a pectoral injury that he suffered during a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 27. He ranks fifth on the team with 27 tackles despite having played in less than half of the Packers’ eight games.

The Packers also elevated safety Henry Black and wide receiver Juwann Winfree to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements and elevated cornerbacks KeiVarae Russell and Stanford Samuels from the practice squad.

Green Bay (6-2) hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) on Sunday.

