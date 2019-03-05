FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Padres’ Jankowski to miss several months with broken wrist

 
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Padres outfielder Travis Jankowski will miss the first couple months of the season after breaking a bone in his right wrist while diving to catch a fly ball against Texas.

Padres manager Andy Green said Tuesday an MRI revealed the fracture and Jankowski will have surgery this week. Jankowski was poised to be a fourth outfielder and defensive replacement.

Wil Myers, Franmil Reyes, Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot were expected to break camp in the outfield, and Franchy Cordero could take Jankowski’s place as a versatile left-handed bat.

Jankowski missed almost all of 2017 with a broken bone in his right foot. He hit .259 in 117 games last season, but his biggest value came with his defense and speed. He stole 24 bases in 31 chances.

