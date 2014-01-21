United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Pakistan looking for national coach, 2 assistants

By RIZWAN ALI
 
Share

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Anyone interested in coaching the Pakistan cricket team has until Feb. 6 to apply.

The Pakistan Cricket Board set the deadline on Tuesday, two days after Dav Whatmore of Australia and Julian Fountain of England quit as head coach and fielding coach respectively after Pakistan shared the test series with Sri Lanka by winning the third test by five wickets.

Pakistan also doesn’t have a batting coach, and the new post has been created by the board.

Former captain Wasim Akram was named in a four-man committee to evaluate and recommend candidates for all three jobs. The others were PCB chief operating officer Subhan Ahmed and directors Javed Miandad and Intikhab Alam.

Other news
FILE - The logo of the French General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) is pictured in Paris, Monday Aug. 31, 2020. French magistrates have filed preliminary charges against two Chinese nationals and two other people from France in an investigation of a leading chip supplier whose advanced technology with possible military uses was reportedly smuggled to China and Russia, allegedly skirting sanctions and export controls. The official and the prosecution service, which also specializes in terrorism cases, refused to go into greater detail about the probe.(Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP, File)
France is investigating suspected smuggling to China and Russia of advanced chip technology
President Joe Biden speaks with Nordic leaders from left, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Biden, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sweden, Finland and Switzerland are considering security links with US National Guard, general says
Nigeria players celebrate after teammate Osinachi Ohale, bottom inside the goal, scored their side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Oshoala seals Nigeria’s upset win over co-host Australia at the Women’s World Cup

The PCB advertisement said all interested candidates should have “at least five years of working experience in their respective cricketing role” and have the “ability to effectively work with a wide range of individuals from varied backgrounds.”

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf came under criticism for appointing a foreign coach when he brought in Whatmore for a two-year period in 2012.

Pakistan offspinner Saeed Ajmal backed homegrown coaches, and last October told a local television sports channel that the players’ opinion should be sought before appointing coaches.

Ajmal had to apologize to Whatmore when he said in the same interview that the Australian “doesn’t have the knowhow of our language.”

While Pakistan won the Asia Cup and one-day series against India, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe during Whatmore’s tenure, it could not win any of the five test series, losing two to Sri Lanka and South Africa.

It drew the test series against low-ranked Zimbabwe as well as drawing both its series in the United Arab Emirates against South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Former Pakistan test opener Mohsin Khan was coach when Pakistan whitewashed the then-No. 1-ranked England 3-0 in a test series in UAE before Whatmore took over.