Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Panthers sign guard Turner to 4-year contract extension

 
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have signed two-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to a four-year contract extension, keeping him with the team through the 2021 season.

Terms of the deal were not announced Friday.

Turner was a third round pick in 2014 and has participated in the last two Pro Bowls.

Turner has started all 16 games the last two seasons, including three at right tackle last year because of injuries to other players on the offensive line. He is the first player to receive a contract extension from new interim general manager Marty Hurney.

Linebacker Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen are also up for contract extensions.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL