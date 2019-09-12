Panthers TE Greg Olsen is active against Tampa Bay

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is active and will start against the Buccaneers on Thursday night after being listed as questionable on the injury report with a back injury.

Carolina’s inactives includes quarterback Will Grier, defensive back Rashaan Gaulden, outside linebacker Bruce Irvin, offensive tackle Greg Little, defensive tackle Vernon Butler, wide receiver Brandon Zylstra and offensive lineman Brandon Greene.

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert is inactive for Tampa Bay with a left shoulder injury. Ryan Griffin will be Jameis Winston’s backup.

Wide receiver Scotty Miller, outside linebacker Demone Harris, guard Zack Bailey, tight end Tanner Hudson, offensive tackle Josh Wells and safety Andrew Adams are also inactive.

