Day care center, 2 former workers sued over ‘Fight Club’

CRANFORD, N.J. (AP) — Another family is suing two former day care workers who instigated scuffles among the children they oversaw as part of what prosecutors called a “fight club.”

The suit filed by the parents of a 4-year-old boy claims he suffered severe emotional distress and now receives therapy as a result of the forced fights at the Lightbridge Academy in Cranford, New Jersey.

The suit also names the center as a defendant. It seeks undisclosed damages.

“He continues to have night tremors,” said Jamison Mark, the attorney representing the parents.

“Unfortunately, he lashes out in school. He is something of an intimidator, a tough kid but in a bad way,” added Mark.

Another parent filed a similar lawsuit in March claiming her daughter suffered severe psychological and emotional injuries.

Erica Kenny and Chanese White forced children to fight and recorded them, according to authorities. Each woman was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to child abuse charges last year.

The company hasn’t seen the lawsuit yet, said a Lightbridge official.

White declined to comment. A telephone number for Kenny couldn’t be located.