Obama holds up technical school as model for US

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Obama holds up technical school as model for US

By JIM KUHNHENN
 
Share

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Saluting graduates as they leave the safety of high school behind, President Barack Obama held up a revitalized New England technical school on Wednesday as a model for the United States in an increasingly competitive global workforce.

At Worcester Technical High School, Obama praised students and teachers alike for giving more than just “lip service” to the idea of skills-based education. He said the graduates were finishing senior year knowing how to run a restaurant, fix a computer or manage a household — skills that he said would let them begin their careers right away.

“I want the entire nation to learn from Worcester Tech,” the president said.

Sixteen years ago, the Worcester campus was so outdated it was nearly shut down. Obama praised the school’s remarkable transformation into a school with a demographic and educational profile that makes it a model of achievement.

Other news
FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record
FILE - Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) carries the ball against New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit with the New York Jets this weekend, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.The former Minnesota Vikings star, who turns 28 in August, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)
Free agent running back Dalvin Cook meeting with Jets this weekend, AP source says
Leon Marchand of France competes during the men's 200m individual medley final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh pick up big wins at the swimming world championships

“If it can happen in Worcester, it can happen in any place,” Obama said.

Obama has been putting a spotlight on his education policies this week, drawing attention to efforts to lower student debt. But he also has been eager to showcase programs that break from the traditional classroom format or that are designed to improve the nation’s science and technology workforce.

The Worcester school stands as an example of a triumph against the odds.

Six out of 10 students at the high school are underprivileged and qualify for free or reduced meals; 2 out of 10 have special needs. Yet, two years ago it was one of five schools nationally to win an award for student growth in high poverty areas. Last year, it was one of the Education Department’s 286 national blue ribbon schools. And this year, its principal was named the Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Obama reflected on his own struggle to overcome similar obstacles as a youngster growing up in Hawaii, adding that his family at times “had to scrape to get by.” But ultimately, Obama said, the support of his teachers, family and community enabled him to finance a good education through grants and student loans.

“All of this happened because people saw in me something that I didn’t always see in myself,” Obama said during a commencement ceremony whose festive spirit wasn’t dampened by rain that sent family members reaching for their umbrellas.

The school’s rebirth came after this city halfway between Boston and Springfield decided, with the help of state and federal grants, to build a new, $90 million school that opened in 2006. The school has built relationships with businesses and universities, including a partnership with the Tufts School of Veterinary Medicine, that provide students with real-life experiences through internships and cooperative education jobs — an idea that Obama himself has promoted.

Following his address at the school, Obama was to attend a fundraiser for the campaign committee working to elect Democrats to the Senate.

Obama drew attention to the hands-on education methods and the private and academic relationships that have given its students experiences from robot-building to veterinary care.

“Remember that each of us is only here because somebody, somewhere, invested in our success — somebody invested in us,” Obama told the 300 graduates, urging them to pay their communities back.

Yet even as he decried a culture of conflict, Obama still engaged in his own political tussle, chiding Republicans for defeating a Democratic student loan bill Wednesday.

“There are too many politicians in Washington who don’t have the right priorities,” he said. “We need to straighten them out. And maybe they forgot where they came from and who invested in them along the way.”

___

Follow Jim Kuhnhenn on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jkuhnhenn