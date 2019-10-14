U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Parsley Energy, Blackstone Group fall; Aecom rises

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday.

Parsley Energy Inc., down $1.79 to $15.18

The oil and gas company is buying Jagged Peak Energy in an all-stock deal.

Aecom, up $2.34 to $39.50

The provider of technical and management-support services is considering selling its management services business.

ConocoPhillips, down 30 cents to $56.13

The energy company is selling its Australian assets to Santos for $1.39 billion.

Blackstone Group Inc., down 61 cents to $46.50

The private equity firm is considering buying a stake in Citadel, according to media reports.

PPL Corp., up 72 cents to $32.15

The utility operator held discussions with Avangrid about a potential deal, according to media reports.

Halliburton Co., down 19 cents to $18.76

The price of crude oil slid and pushed energy stocks lower, including oilfield services companies.

Boeing Co., down $1.74 to $373.18

CEO Dennis Muilenburg has lost his title as chairman of the troubled aircraft manufacturer as it faces more scrutiny from regulators over its faulty 737 Max jets.

Apple Inc., down 34 cents to $235.87

The technology company held steady following the latest truce in the U.S.-China trade war.