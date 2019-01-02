FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Pats safety Devin McCourty still on mend from head injury

 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots safety Devin McCourty remained sidelined as New England returned to the practice field during its playoff bye week.

McCourty left in the third quarter of the Patriots’ 38-3 win over the Jets this past Sunday with what the team called a head injury. The victory gave New England a first-round bye in the postseason.

Along with McCourty, fullback James Develin and tight end Dwayne Allen and were also absent during the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to the media. Develin posted on Instagram that his wife was in a hospital expecting a child. The reason for Allen’s absence is unknown.

McCourty started all 16 games for the third straight season and was third on the team with 82 tackles.

He hasn’t missed a game since sitting out the final two regular-season games of the 2015 season with an ankle injury. But he returned in time for the playoffs that season.

