Patterson starting, but more than 1 Michigan QB could play

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Patterson starting, but more than 1 Michigan QB could play

By NOAH TRISTER
 
Share

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No surprise here: Shea Patterson is Michigan’s starting quarterback.

But backup Dylan McCaffrey also seems to be in coach Jim Harbaugh’s plans.

“All options are open that way, in terms of that,” Harbaugh said Monday. “Would like to definitely play both.”

The seventh-ranked Wolverines open the season Saturday night against Middle Tennessee, and this is Patterson’s second season with Michigan after transferring from Mississippi. He threw for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns last year. McCaffrey played in six games last season and attempted just 15 passes.

Other news
Phoenix Suns NBA basketball player Kevin Durant, right, watches a Washington Commanders NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Kevin Durant attends Washington Commanders camp as a fan
This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Brandon Sanders. Sanders, 33, has not been charged in the death of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18, whose beaten body was found in early July in a refrigerator at his apartment in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
Police searching apartment of Chicago man charged in man’s killing find woman dead in refrigerator
FILE - Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden attends an agriculture and rural issues roundtable hosted by the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Wisconsin on June 28, 2021, in Onalaska, Wis. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., yelled and cursed at high school-aged pages for the U.S. Senate during a late night tour of the Capitol this week, action that elicited a bipartisan rebuke from Senate leaders. Van Orden issued a statement Thursday that did not deny the incident happened as reported, saying “bad press has never bothered me.” (Peter Thomson/La Crosse Tribune via AP, File)
Senate rebukes Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages

So Patterson has the clear edge in terms of game experience, but Harbaugh was asked anyway to confirm that he would in fact be the starter Saturday.

“Yes,” he replied. “God willing and the creek don’t rise.”

Harbaugh was less clear about the running back spot, saying he hasn’t decided who his top option is there. Michigan lost Karan Higdon and Chris Evans from last year’s team.

Harbaugh also said there’s still competition taking place for kicking duties, with Quinn Nordin and Jake Moody in the mix. Nordin made 11 of 16 field goals last season. Moody handled kickoffs and also went 10 of 11 on field goals.

The Wolverines will be without offensive lineman Andrew Stueber this season. Harbaugh said he has a torn ACL.

Michigan lost several key contributors on defense, which could put more pressure on the offense. The Wolverines have a new offensive coordinator in Josh Gattis, and Patterson returns along with receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins.

There may still be an adjustment period for the new-look offense, but the team has a good idea of what to expect from Patterson.

“I would say he’s gotten way better in terms of leadership,” tight end Nick Eubanks said. “He’s more vocal.”

The Wolverines won 10 games in a row last season, but then fell flat in their moment of truth, losing 62-39 at Ohio State. A Peach Bowl matchup with Florida felt anticlimactic, and Michigan played like it, losing 41-15.

Middle Tennessee isn’t exactly a marquee opponent, but this is a chance for the Wolverines to move on from the sour taste of those two blowouts.

“We’ve been ready to play since December 31st, after our game at the Peach Bowl,” defensive back Lavert Hill said.

The disappointing ending to 2018 didn’t prevent voters from putting Michigan in the preseason top 10, and now the Wolverines are beginning their first game week — although there are still a few more days before they actually take the field for the opener.

“I really feel like we’re ready to play,” Harbaugh said. “But really happy to have another week of practice, to get everything tighter and better.”

NOTES: Harbaugh was asked about the retirement of NFL star Andrew Luck, who played QB for Harbaugh at Stanford. “He’s a brother, he’s one of my all-time favorite players that I’ve ever coached, and his wishes aren’t to play right now,” Harbaugh said. “As far as other people, their reactions, I would say — even though his intentions were very clear and very well spoken — I would say: To not understand a man’s purpose, does not make him confused.”

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25