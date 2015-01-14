Paula Radcliffe enters final London Marathon in April

LONDON (AP) — World-record holder Paula Radcliffe will race her final marathon in London in April.

The 41-year-old Briton, whose last marathon was in Berlin in September 2011, has not competed in the London Marathon for nine years.

The three-time London Marathon winner set her world record of 2 hours, 15 minutes, 25 seconds on the streets of the British capital in 2003.

She is not among the named elite entries for the April 26 race, and is due to announce her plans for the race on Jan. 30.

Defending champion Edna Kiplagat, a two-time world champion, will take on fellow Kenyan Florence Kiplagat, whom she beat to victory last year.

Two more Kenyans, former London winners Priscah Jeptoo and Mary Keitany, are also in the field.