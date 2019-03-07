Pelicans’ Holiday diagnosed with abdominal strain

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say guard Jrue Holiday has been diagnosed with a lower abdominal strain that is expected to sideline him at least a week.

The club says the injury was confirmed by an MRI on Thursday, a day after Holiday played 32 minutes and scored 16 points in New Orleans’ 114-104 loss to Utah.

Holiday has been the Pelicans’ second-leading scorer this season, averaging 21.2 points to go with 7.7 assists, five rebounds and 1.6 steals per game in 67 games. He also is New Orleans’ top perimeter defender.

Holiday and forward Julius Randle have been the Pelicans’ most productive players since Anthony Davis demanded a trade in late January and subsequently had his playing time scaled back.

Ian Clark and E’Twaun Moore are among the players who could play more in Holiday’s absence.

The Pelicans host Toronto on Friday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports