Pens rally to win 4-3 in OT, ending Isles’ 10-game streak

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Pens rally to win 4-3 in OT, ending Isles’ 10-game streak

By SCOTT CHARLES
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — After two terrific periods, the New York Islanders abandoned their strong fundamental play in the third.

And in a flash, their 10-game winning streak was over.

Bryan Rust scored his second goal of the game in overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied past the Islanders 4-3 on Thursday night in Brooklyn.

Pittsburgh erased a three-goal deficit in the third period and snapped its three-game skid. Jared McCann had a goal and two assists, and Evgeni Malkin also scored for the Penguins. Matt Murray made 20 saves.

Other news
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

“These are definitely character-building wins,” Rust said. “For us as a team, that just kind of breeds confidence throughout the lineup.”

Casey Cizikas, Cal Clutterbuck and Adam Pelech scored for New York. Semyon Varlamov stopped 35 shots.

Rust, who extended his point streak to five games, took the puck from Islanders center Brock Nelson behind the net and scored on a wraparound 3:25 into the extra session.

“Rusty is playing with a hunger and you can see it in his game,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “His speed is so evident, and he is hard to play against because he can track pucks down, strip defenseman from behind and that’s what he brings to this team. He has the ability to score. He is finishing for us, but his second effort for us is impressive.”

McCann ended Varlamov’s shutout bid when his wrist shot got by the goalie 1:38 into the third to spark the Penguins’ comeback. Pittsburgh defensemen John Marino and Brian Dumoulin helped set up the play.

Rust and Malkin followed up McCann’s goal with scores of their own as the Penguins wiped out their three-goal deficit in 7:10.

McCann, Malkin and Rust combined for seven points.

“It was obviously a good line for us,” Sullivan said. “They were dynamic in the third period. There is a lot of speed on the wings there. I thought we got to the net in the third period better than the first two.”

Rust snapped a wrist shot over Varlamov’s glove after Murray made a sprawling save on Anthony Beauvillier’s backhand at the other end. McCann and Malkin assisted on the goal.

“That save he made, that changes the outcome of the game,” Sullivan said. “That’s the timely save we need to win games.”

Malkin tied it 3-all at 8:48 when he swatted home a long rebound. It was his second goal of the season in five games. Juuso Riikola and McCann assisted.

“We just have to be better. That’s not the way we have been playing,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. “We all know that — that’s what is frustrating. . Bad period, bad lapse. It cost us a point in the end against a really good team.”

Cizikas opened the scoring when he sneaked a backhand past Murray just 19 seconds into the game. Michael Dal Colle deflected the puck behind the net, and Cizikas beat a confused Murray to the far post. Dal Colle and Ryan Pulock got assists.

Clutterbuck scored short-handed for the second straight game at 6:28 of the second period when his wrist shot whizzed between Murray’s pads to give New York a 2-0 advantage. The Islanders have killed off 24 of 25 penalties over the past eight games.

Pelech stepped into a slap shot at 9:26 of the second to make it 3-0. The original shot was deflected by Penguins forward Teddy Blueger while Lee provided a screen at the top of the crease. Lee and Mathew Barzal assisted.

“Don’t give teams a lead like three, two goals. It’s not fun,” Malkin said. “Coach starts changing lines, Coach starts changing the power play — it’s not our game. I hope next game we will play better for the first half of the game.”

NOTES: Pittsburgh played without defenseman Kris Letang, who sustained a lower-body injury in the third period of a 6-4 loss at Boston on Monday. ... Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy missed his third straight game while nursing a lower-body injury and is day-to-day. ... Lee has played in 215 consecutive games. . New York recalled Seth Helgeson and Otto Koivula from Bridgeport of the AHL, but neither dressed. . Dominik Simon’s four-game point streak against the Islanders ended. . The Penguins scratched forward Sam Lafferty and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

Penguins: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports